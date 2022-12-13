Stop harming all God’s children: 15,000 call on CofE to scrap pro-trans guidance

Christian parents Nigel and Sally Rowe have joined with two members of the Church of England’s General Synod to deliver a petition to the Archbishop of Canterbury, calling on the church to scrap its trans-affirming guidance for schools.

Valuing All God’s Children, the Church of England’s guidance on bullying in schools, provides its 4,700 primary schools with policies on how to respond to alleged “homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying” and has been repeatedly used by authorities and campaign groups to justify silencing and sacking Christians who believe transgender ideology is harmful.

Backed by over 15,000 signatories, this week, the Rowes handed in the CitizenGo petition to Archbishop Justin Welby’s HQ at Lambeth Palace.

