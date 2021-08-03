Stabbing at Speakers’ Corner: ‘The intention was to take my life’

3 August 2021

On Sunday 25 July, Christian preacher Hatun Tash was attacked and stabbed at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park.

Here, she speaks to ITV News London about the incident: “It looked like the intention was to take my life. It is heart-breaking … you see the fear in people’s eyes.” Previously, Hatun has faced abuse, been slapped and dragged on the floor at Speakers’ Corner for her criticism of Islam, and she says she believes the situation is simply getting worse.

London Metropolitan police are still looking for the attacker and have yet to make any arrests.

2 August 2021
ITV News London

Find out more about Hatun Tash
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now