Stabbing at Speakers’ Corner: ‘The intention was to take my life’

On Sunday 25 July, Christian preacher Hatun Tash was attacked and stabbed at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park.

Here, she speaks to ITV News London about the incident: “It looked like the intention was to take my life. It is heart-breaking … you see the fear in people’s eyes.” Previously, Hatun has faced abuse, been slapped and dragged on the floor at Speakers’ Corner for her criticism of Islam, and she says she believes the situation is simply getting worse.

London Metropolitan police are still looking for the attacker and have yet to make any arrests.

2 August 2021

ITV News London

|