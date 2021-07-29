Speakers’ Corner stabbing: ‘Freedom of speech is already in danger’

29 July 2021

On Sunday 21 July, Hatun Tash – a well-known Christian preacher who regularly critiques and debates the Qur’an – was stabbed at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde park for criticising Islam.

Here, she and Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, spoke to GB News about the incident. “Freedom of speech is already in danger,” Hatun commented. “If an individual is offended because I said ‘Jesus is the Son of God’, [they can block me on Facebook], but Speakers’ Corner is the heart of free speech … I was in a place, under the law, where I was doing the things I am allowed to do.”

Tim commented: “We want the police to protect her, and protect her right to preach the gospel.” So far, no arrests have been made and the London Metropolitan Police are not treating the attack as terror-related.

28 July 2021
GB News

Send Hatun a message of support

  • Wouild you like to send Hatun a message to give her your support and let her know you're praying for her?

    If so, please enter your details below to send your message of support to Hatun.

    Messages will be moderated before we pass them on.

  • Your message

  • Your details

  • Email updates

  • Would you like us to send you email updates to equip you for prayer and action and keep you informed about this and other cases?

    We don't charge anything for this service, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

  • You can find out more about how we use your personal information here.

  • WSPE210728
Find out more about Hatun Tash
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now