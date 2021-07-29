Speakers’ Corner stabbing: ‘Freedom of speech is already in danger’

On Sunday 21 July, Hatun Tash – a well-known Christian preacher who regularly critiques and debates the Qur’an – was stabbed at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde park for criticising Islam.

Here, she and Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, spoke to GB News about the incident. “Freedom of speech is already in danger,” Hatun commented. “If an individual is offended because I said ‘Jesus is the Son of God’, [they can block me on Facebook], but Speakers’ Corner is the heart of free speech … I was in a place, under the law, where I was doing the things I am allowed to do.”

Tim commented: “We want the police to protect her, and protect her right to preach the gospel.” So far, no arrests have been made and the London Metropolitan Police are not treating the attack as terror-related.

28 July 2021

GB News

