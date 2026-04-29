Single-parent surrogacy: the dark conclusion of the Sexual Revolution

How have feminism, transgenderism, and the Sexual Revolution propelled the recent increase in single men applying to raise children via surrogacy? Holly Baines explores the issue

Since single people were granted the same surrogacy rights as couples in 2019, the number of single men pursuing parenthood through surrogacy is steadily increasing.

Between 2019 and 2025, there have been 170 applications made by single men seeking to have children through surrogacy.

We have long warned about the moral dilemma of surrogacy, IVF, and surrogacy for single parents or same-sex couples.

But this latest trend exposes how the dangers we have warned about are now becoming a reality – and an often lucrative and socially accepted reality, at that.

Men who can’t commit to marriage can’t commit to raising children

A video recently went viral on social media when a gay ‘couple’ posted a clip of their baby crying for ‘mama’, only to be told there is no mum but only ‘dada’ and ‘pop’.

This baby was born via surrogacy, which in this case is essentially the exploitation of a woman’s body to satiate the desire of two gay men to raise children in an abnormal and deeply damaging ‘family’ situation.

And yet somehow, we are supposed to accept that this is reasonable and safe for these babies?

One study showed that “single parents are more likely to use abusive forms of violence towards their children than are parents in dual-caretaker households. Abusive violence appears to be a function of poverty in mother-only homes but unrelated to income among single fathers.”

This particularly raises concerns about men choosing single-parenthood by means of surrogacy.

And another study by University of Virginia Sociologist W. Bradford Wilcox highlights the importance of a family structure with both a mother and a father: “Let me now conclude our review of the social scientific literature on sex and parenting by spelling out what should be obvious to all. The best psychological, sociological, and biological research to date now suggests that—on average—men and women bring different gifts to the parenting enterprise, that children benefit from having parents with distinct parenting styles, and that family breakdown poses a serious threat to children and to the societies in which they live.”

Children need the stability that comes from a family with a mother and a father.

Remove either parent and that child is placed at a disadvantage.

This is a tragedy when it involves divorce or the death of a parent.

However, when people decide to intentionally create this situation, whether by using surrogacy as a single person or as a gay ‘couple’, this is not just a tragedy – it is deliberate neglect.

Regardless of whether they are single men or in a same-sex relationship, these men do not have a right to raise children in a family situation that will be detrimental to them.

Children do best with a loving and stable family, which offers the multi-faceted care and nurture that only comes from having both a mother and a father present in that family relationship.

If men cannot commit to the responsibility of a life-long relationship with the mother of their child, why are we enabling them to commit to a life-long responsibility of raising that child – on their own – without any of the shared support that naturally occurs within marriage?

Surrogacy is the only logical outcome of the sexual revolution

Surrogacy is the commodification of children.

At its best, it is outsourcing pregnancy; at its worst it’s exploiting the bodies of vulnerable women as ‘rentable wombs’ in a baby-production and baby-buying scheme.

From pornography to the sexual revolution, the transgender movement to surrogacy, women’s bodies and identities are being exploited and commodified by those in positions of power.

Our culture has been sold the lie that children are a right and not a gift from God.

To accommodate the sexual revolution and LGBT+ ideology, we have redefined marriage and the concept of family.

And now, we are seeing the logical outcome of this movement.

Single parent and same-sex couple surrogacy can only occur in a culture that has eroded the biblical design for marriage and family and that sees parenthood as a separate experience rather than intrinsic to a biblically functioning marriage.

God’s design will always be best for children

God’s design for the family includes both a mother and a father, and his design will always be best for children.

Removing them from the security of a biblical family has detrimental ramifications not only for those children but for society as a whole.

And same-sex parenting is no different.

Walter Schumm’s ‘Same Sex Parenting Research’ (Wilberforce Publications) debunked claims that there was no difference between children adopted by same-sex couples and others. And research published in 2019 argued that children raised by same-sex ‘couples’ may be more likely to experience significant instability and struggle with their mental health.

But many have paid the cost for speaking this truth and defending vulnerable children who are facing same-sex parenting.

One of these brave individuals, magistrate and NHS non-executive director Richard Page, was sacked after arguing that children do best when they are raised by a mum and a dad.

Although the Christian Legal Centre fought his case tooth and nail, he tragically passed away without ever seeing justice.

But his legacy lives on, and now his public stand is seeing some fruits.

Trans ideology has fallen – now we need to cut down the offshoots

Over the past two years, the cultural perspective on transgender ideology has dramatically shifted.

Cases that were shunned by the Government, such as the Darlington Nurses and Jennifer Melle, have now become major national talking points.

As transgender ideology has publicly toppled, leaving a trail of debris and social chaos as its legacy, people are beginning to question the other facets of this complex ideological movement.

And surrogacy is one of these areas that is now coming under intense scrutiny.

The public is slowly realising that surrogacy is yet another area where the natural, created design has been warped to prop up an unscientific ideology.

And we, as the Church, must now be actively present to help pick up the pieces, to demonstrate that God’s ways are always best, and to defend the value of these little lives.

As Psalm 127:3 says, “Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

Children are a blessing, but they are a blessing that is designed to be given within the confines of a biblically functioning marriage that supports and adequately nurtures children with the security and love they need.

If single people want children, the Bible gives a beautiful solution: seek to get married and ask God to bless you with children.

This, not single-parent or same-sex ‘couple’ surrogacy, is what we should be promoting.

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