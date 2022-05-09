Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? | Michael Phillips v. Ann Furedi

With news that the US ruling Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned, questions have arisen in our own nation over the right to life for the unborn. The Christian Legal Centre’s Michael Phillips debated Ann Furedi, former chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), on GB News.

Michael commented on how if Roe v. Wade is overturned, then the country would be “returning to something that at the very least is democratic. … The constitution in America – and the constitution in this country – recognises that the right to life is the most fundamental right that a society can protect.”

8 May 2022

GB News

