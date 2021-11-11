Should people be forced to go against their conscience or face losing their job?

From today, all care home workers will now be required to be vaccinated to continue working. At the Christian Legal Centre, we’ve been contacted by many Christian care workers seeking advice.

Daniela Bell, who has worked in a care home with dementia patients for 4 years but has opted not to have the vaccine, spoke to the BBC about losing her job: “It was heart-breaking this morning because I love what I do and I love the people, the staff. It’s been hard to break from that because I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Conservative estimates say around 1,000 care workers could lose their jobs because of this new legislation. Other reports estimate that up to 60,000 care workers could be affected by the law.

Should people be forced to go against their consciences or face losing their jobs?

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, commented: “This is an issue of personal autonomy and freedom of conscience. Care home workers, who have sacrificed so much during this crisis, should not be forced to go against their conscience or face losing their jobs.

“It is not enough in law for the government to express its public health motivation when restricting human rights – it must demonstrate its necessity and proportionality.

“People’s objections ought to be taken seriously. Compelled vaccination should only be pursued if the government has exhausted all other public health options.

“If this legislation causes the care home sector to collapse over winter, it will bring far more suffering than it prevents.”

