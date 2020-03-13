Should parents have the right to opt their children out of LGBT lessons?

13 March 2020

The new government guidelines on RSE come into effect in September this year, where lessons including LGBT themes will become compulsory.

Watch the Christian Legal Centre’s Michael Phillips on Russia Today as he debates Peter Tatchell on whether these lessons teach “far too much, far too early” and whether it is the responsibility of parents or the state to educate their children.

6 March 2020
Russia Today

