Should divorce be as easy as dissolving a tenancy agreement?

6 January 2022

From 6 April 2022, divorce law is set to change with ‘no-fault’ divorce coming into effect, allowing couples to divorce for no reason without a period of 2 years’ separation beforehand.

Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, debated Kate Daly, founder of Amicable, a digital divorce service, on BBC Radio 4’s ‘You and Yours’.

Tim commented: “We have too many divorces already, and this makes it like a six-month opt-out system; easier to get out of than a tenancy agreement, or even employment. Surely marriage should be the deepest commitment and mean something.”

