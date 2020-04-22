Should clergy be allowed to visit the sick and dying?

22 April 2020

The future Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has said that clergy who wish to volunteer for the new Nightingale Hospital in London will not be allowed to visit the sick and dying, but will instead be permitted to “go shopping” for those in hospital.

The Christian Legal Centre’s Roger Kiska spoke to Revelation TV about the Bishop’s announcement, saying that the spiritual needs of people should allow clergy to visit those in hospital – if doctor’s can cater to the physical needs of the people, chaplains can cater to the spiriutal needs of the people. “People need spiritual care,” says Roger. “The Church can give that to them.”

20 April 2020
Revelation TV

