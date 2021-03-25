Scottish judge rules act of worship is ‘not the same’ online

27 Scottish church leaders have won a victory for Christian freedoms, as a ruling handed down yesterday by the Scottish High Court stated that churches should be free to open once more during the lockdown, with immediate effect.

Lord Braid ruled that the Scottish government had acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally when it closed churches for public worship during the pandemic. The news was covered in depth on BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime.

24 March 2021

BBC Radio Scotland

