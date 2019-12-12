Rob Flello to sue Lib Dems for discrimination

Former election candidate Rob Flello, who was deselected by the Liberal Democrats in November, has announced his plans to sue the party for religious discrimination.

Mr Flello was told by party officials that the views he shared on social media on abortion and same-sex ‘marriage’ “went beyond the sort of dialogue that you would expect from a liberal” and “would absolutely not be seen as something that Liberals should do.”

In a statement on his website, Mr Flello said, “Not only do I feel betrayed by the false promises of the Lib Dems but I am profoundly concerned that people of faith who adhere to their religious beliefs are not welcome in their party.”

Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy for Christian Concern commented:

“Rob Flello was appallingly treated by the Lib Dems. He was deselected as a candidate just days before the deadline because of his views on abortion and same-sex marriage: they are not new views and are held by all Christians who take the Bible seriously. He had tweeted his views about abortion and same-sex marriage, and clearly someone complained about him being a candidate with these views.

“Flello made clear his views on same-sex marriage during his interview to be a Lib Dem candidate and was selected. Then he was later deselected by the Lib Dems. The Lib Dems claim it is not his views they object to, but the way he expressed them. This claim makes no sense. Politicians must be free to express their views and voters should know what they are.

“Flello is right: the Lib Dems are now an intolerant party. On moral issues which used to be conscience matters and on which MPs are usually given a free vote, the Lib Dem party no longer accepts people who won’t toe the party line. He was deselected without further interview or discussion. I am pleased that he is bringing a case against the Lib Dems for religious discrimination. He was clearly discriminated against for his religious views. It will be interesting to see how far the Lib Dems stick with their intolerant stance.”

