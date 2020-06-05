Racism, the disrespect for human life and the gospel

5 June 2020

In a clip from Christian Concern’s livestream, Pastor Ade Omooba MBE, Andrea Williams and Ben John speak about the need to address racism in society and the Church – and how.
View other articles
  • Share

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now