Police disrupt livestream: ‘this is a call to bring hope to our communities’

Thames Valley Police have issued an apology after a Milton Keynes pastor became the first church leader to be prosecuted for allegedly breaking Covid-19 regulations, despite holding a legal church broadcast.

On Friday 20 November, two police officers demanded access to Kingdom Faith Ministries International Church after reports of ‘loud music’. Rev. Daniel Mateola, pastor of the church, speaks to BBC Three Counties Radio about the incident.

“I’m hoping that this will lead to more support for our communities from the faith community,” says Pastor Daniel. “We are out to help our community, to give hope the hopeless after the devastation of the first lockdown … We need to rise up to the occasion and bring hope.”

BBC Three Counties Radio

30 November 2020

