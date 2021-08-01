‘People expressing legitimate views are now fearful for doing so’

1 August 2021

Hatun Tash, a well-known Christian preacher who regularly debates Islam at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, was recently stabbed for criticising Islam at Speaker’s Corner on 25 July 2021.

Journalist Inaya Folarin Iman was the first to speak to her about the incident. She later commented on the interview on GB News: “Speakers’ Corner has been a place of increasing intimidation … for years, it’s been internationally renowned for free speech and expression. If you can’t express controversial views in a place that exists where you can do that, then that is extremely worrying.”

GB News
1 August 2021

