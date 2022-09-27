Parents accused of being ‘transphobic’ win settlement from government

27 September 2022

Nigel and Sally Rowe speak to GB News’ Patrick Christys’ about their five-year legal battle which has culminated with a commitment from the government to reform transgender policies in primary schools and £22,000 in legal costs.

“The letter said that my six-year-old son would be labelled transphobic … we challenged it because it’s ridiculous.”

Sharing their joyous reaction to the result, the Christian parents said: “[We’re] so overjoyed because the British government has realised this is absolute nonsense! Common sense has now come, because the trans ideology is a belief system that makes no sense.”

GB News
26 September 2022

