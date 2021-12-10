Over 1,700 church leaders warn about ‘conversion therapy’ ban

Over 1,700 church leaders have said that they are willing to be “criminalised” if a ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ prevents them from proclaiming the Lordship of Jesus Christ, and calling people to find life in him.

There’s also a real danger that a ban would prevent people struggling with their sexuality or gender identity from accessing the help and support they want: https://christianconcern.com/comment/church-leaders-conversion-therapy-ban-could-criminalise-us/

Join us for today’s Round The Table where our Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, will be joined by Christian Concern co-founder Pastor Ade Omooba and Rev. Dr Matthew PW Roberts to discuss why they’re hoping and praying the proposals will be dropped.

Please respond to the government’s consultation on banning ‘conversion therapy’ (deadline Friday 4 February 2022). You can use our guide to help you: https://christianconcern.com/action/respond-to-the-consultation-on-conversion-therapy/