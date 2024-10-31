One million Korean Christians stand for biblical truth

Christian Concern’s chief executive Andrea Williams reports on the courageous faith of the Korean church and the power of prayer that she experienced during her recent trip to South Korea to speak at a rally attended by 1.1 million Korean Christians

On Thursday 24 October, after a day spent with the ‘Darlington Five’ – or the Angels of the North, as the Daily Mail likes to call them – I headed to Heathrow Terminal 2 for a flight to my beloved Korea.

In some ways, nothing could be more apt than the juxtaposition between the world I was leaving – that world where we are no longer able to define what a man or woman is; that which labels people who do not believe you can change sex as hateful – and the one I was to enter.

I had spent the day with the Darlington nurses, who describe themselves as ‘ordinary’ (they are anything but). They were punished at work and told they needed to re-educate themselves because they were distressed at being forced to share their ladies’ changing room with a man who calls himself ‘Rose’ and identifies as a ‘woman’.

I have often wondered, what would it take to make the UK in general see sense? And more specifically, what would it take for the Church in the UK to wake up?

In my early days at Christian Concern, it was Christians who offered prayer or gave out Bibles that landed in trouble. Then it was those who believed that marriage is between a man and a woman. Today it is the person that questions whether a biological man can become a woman. The Darlington Five are not campaigners; they have been caught up in a whirlwind. When Truth stumbles in our workplaces, everyone suffers. The nurses have no beef with ‘Rose’. They just want a safe place where they can get changed at work.

What is sad is that so many of their colleagues have just gone quiet. They stood with them at first but are now intimidated by the culture. Their bosses, their families and friends: afraid to speak out. Strange, isn’t it?

So, I was privileged to deliver, with the Angels of the North, a petition signed by nearly 50,000 people to Downing Street, asking the Prime Minister to recognise Safe Spaces for Women. We then went to the Department for Health and Social Care where the nurses got to spend 45 minutes with the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting. He promised he would look into the situation. We are hoping change will come. It shouldn’t be that hard, should it? Asking for female-only changing rooms in a hospital according to biological sex?

The whole situation is dystopian. Truth stumbles in the streets. Black is white, white is black. Male is female, female is male. Marriage is for two men. Justice is far off.

Some call it out but, mainly, the British people are too weary of it all. They simply want a quiet life. So, they carry on with their lives: coffee, gym, work, eat, sleep, repeat. Many feel sad and confused but don’t know why.

Christians should know the reason. Jesus has disappeared from our lives – few know who he is or the joy and freedom his salvation brings. The UK church has, in large part, shrunk Jesus to a personal Saviour: a therapeutic Jesus rather than a King worthy of honour and obedience in every sphere of life. We have been ashamed of what it means to follow him and his words; proclaim his way to live for all.

I flew on Thursday night arriving in Korea on Friday afternoon. From a sad Britain to Korea. I was greeted at the airport by treasured people (and flowers) from the Esther Prayer Movement. Under the leadership of the extraordinary Professor Yong Hee Lee, the Esther Movement prays in person, 24/7 (and has been doing so for 18 years). I was driven straight to Kwang Seong Church under the leadership of Pastor Park and was served an exquisite Korean meal. Such love and honour had been poured into the meal.

At 9pm we entered the sanctuary of the church, filled with 1,000 people ranging from small children to men and women in their 90s worshipping Jesus and praying for their nation. They prayed like they really meant it. I had sixty minutes to speak. The title I was given: ‘What happens when a nation abandons God’s pattern for life and family. A case study: The United Kingdom’. The meeting continued until midnight – praise and prayer.

On finishing at Kwang Seong Church, I was driven to my hotel. My hosts went to the Esther Prayer Centre to continue to pray through the night.

Five and a half hours later, I was picked up to go to Sarang Church for their early morning prayer meeting. Sarang Church is one of the Korean megachurches. It is situated opposite the Supreme Court and Police HQ, close to the National Assembly. I love the symbolism and significance of this. Jesus Christ is a public figure; he should be central to public life. A nation is a reflection of the Church within the nation. We are to speak God’s Truth, to Power. Sarang means Love. God is Love. True Love and Freedom are found in his Truth.

Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, is similarly situated opposite the Houses of Parliament. It seemed like no coincidence that I travelled to Korea at the end of the week where the Archbishop rejected God’s authority by denying God’s design for marriage and human sexuality.

The title of the great two million National Church Rally (the reason for my visit) was “Happy families. Holy Nation”. What irony – in one continent, the Korean Church understands that to lose God’s purpose and pattern for family is to lose holiness and happiness, and so speaks this truth to power. In another, the leader of the Church of England sinks to the depths of our confused UK culture. Our Archbishop wallows in the despair of the UK. May the Lord have mercy on him.

At 6.30am, 3,000 people attended Sarang Church. This was a late start for the church – they usually meet at 5.30am! 1,000 Christians attend each day and cry out to God to heal their land. At the Saturday service I spoke, once again, on the lessons to be learned from the United Kingdom’s abandonment of life and family.

After the service, I had breakfast with the incredible Senior Pastor Jung Hyeon Oh and his wonderful wife. We were joined by Bryan Chappel, (author of Christ Centred Preaching and President of the Presbyterian Church of America), Dr Heinrich Derksen (Professor of Church History and Dean of Cologne Bible Seminary) and his wife.

We were the overseas guests who had been invited to speak at the Two Million Rally the following day, Sunday 27 October, 2024. This date also felt like no coincidence to me. It marks exactly 57 years since we legalised abortion in the UK. Since then, we have killed 10.4 million of our unborn children – one sixth of our population.

Currently, abortion and same sex ‘marriage’ are illegal in Korea. But there is a concerted push and pressure from Western liberalising nations to change that. What is unusual about this is that Korea is a First World country. It is highly prosperous. Step off the plane at Incheon airport and you see a highly sophisticated infrastructure – everything is clean, ordered, works and is delivered with precision and a smile by the Korean people. Take a car from the airport and observe the amazing roads, cars and buildings. I always feel as if I am entering ‘the future’.

Most countries that haven’t legalised same sex ‘marriage’ and abortion are developing nations, often dependent on aid. They get put upon, by Western international bodies, in exchange for aid to deliver abortion as ‘women’s healthcare’ and same-sex ‘marriage’ as equality and diversity policy.

The Church in South Korea is having none of it. It has been praying without ceasing for decades. The Church prays and longs for reunification with North Korea, resisting communism and idol worship. It also resists the new totalitarianism in the imposition of ‘progressive’ ideology from the West. The Korean Church sees this new threat as the presenting gospel issue for them as they witness how it has crippled the Church in the West. In the West we took our Saviour and all his blessings for granted. We forgot that to love God was also to delight in full obedience to his good and perfect law. His law is holy, perfect and pleasing. His law keeps us happy, healthy and whole.

I first visited the Church in Korea and the Esther Prayer Movement nine years ago. I issued them then with the warning that comes from Britain. As a lawyer, I told them of the broken laws and policies and brought them courtroom case studies. But my ‘bottom line’ message was clear: Church Leaders arise, teach your congregations how to build God’s kingdom now, and prepare them to resist the devil, who comes in perfect disguise to destroy what is beautiful. Teach your congregations that we are in a spiritual battle between good and evil for the soul of our nations. These are gospel fundamentals. If God’s Truth is abandoned in the public sphere, the people perish.

The Church leaders received the message. They are men of supernatural fire.

In recent months there has been judicial activism in Korea. It is premeditated and predictable. It is happening, to plan, the world over. Activist judges in Korea have stated that the legal ban on abortion is unconstitutional and that same-sex couples should have insurance rights. Eleven same-sex couples have registered to have their relationships recognised as marriage. Neither abortion nor same-sex ‘marriage’ have been made legal by the Korean legislature so the judges, (as happens also in the UK courts) are overriding, weakening and pressuring the National Assembly to liberalise the law.

As I have said, these tactics are familiar and used the world over. In fact, there are international organisations such as the Human Dignity Trust and Global Equality Caucus (as well as international bodies such as the EU, UN and foreign aid) working to bring the same kind of cases across the world. Countries where same-sex ‘marriage’ is not permitted and abortion is illegal are targeted. Korea is no exception. Strategic cases are brought to the courts. Strategic campaigns are run, with international financial support, to ensure the election and positioning of men and women in national parliaments who will introduce and pass the ‘progressive’ agenda (there is nothing progressive about it).

The Rally – Happy Families, Holy Nation

Sunday 27 October arrived. I had flown to Korea for this moment. I was told that two million Christians would gather across Korea and one million in the centre of Seoul. I had been given the honour of three and a half minutes on the main stage (seven with translation). To be honest, it was hard to believe that one million really would attend or what it would be like to witness such a gathering.

The Rally was to start at 2pm. I was up early with my host and, as we drove to the central square, the city felt as if it were preparing for a major marathon. As a marathon runner I felt the buzz: the empty streets and the barricades. But this was even better. Seoul City was getting ready for the coming of the Church. By noon, the people were beginning to gather; by 2pm, 1.1 million people had gathered. The whole event had been organised in two months in response to the recognition of insurance for same-sex relationships through judicial activism.

The Church leaders had understood what was happening in their land and were determined to resist. God’s purpose for family would not be destroyed in their nation. Destroy family and destroy the social fabric; distort the gospel.

The liberal elites could and would not override the will of the people. The people would demonstrate this was not something they wanted for their nation. 1.1 million people means that 1 in 50 of the Korean population turned up.

To speak Sarang (Love) is to speak Truth. Happy Families, Holy Nation. A Holy People is a Happy People.

With Bryan Chappell, Heinrich Derksen and his wife, we were the only white faces I saw in the crowd. Bryan and Heinrich were powerful. The Korean church leaders led and prayed with Holy Spirit Fire in their bones. The people prayed and worshipped with fervour.

Lord Jesus, spare our Land. Have mercy on us.

I stepped to the podium, with Sarah my beloved Esther interpreter, who had been with me every moment of the trip. We had practised. We were strangely calm. Jesus, thank you for the privilege of such a moment.

Here is what I said to the people of Korea that I love:

“Awake, Arise O Church – We are here today because we love Korea.

God is love. And God’s love and freedom are found in His Truth as revealed in Jesus, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Church of Korea, are you ready to stand for His Truth, no matter what the cost?

A nation is a reflection of the Church within the nation. Korea waits in eager expectation for the people of God to be revealed.

Today we march as two million people across Korea because we know this is a critical hour – a golden hour in Korea’s History.

Experience from the West demonstrates vividly what happens when a nation forgets that her blessing, order and prospering in every sphere of life – family, law, media, politics, the arts, business, education – comes through being rooted in Christ the King, in a Christian framework for living.

Could you ever imagine that the United Kingdom would forget God? We have.

We have removed Jesus from public life. People do not know who Jesus is or that he is the Saviour of the World. We have removed him from the classroom and are embarrassed by our Christian heritage.

We have legislated for the right to kill our unborn children, 10.4 million; to redefine marriage and family by saying two men and two women can get married and have children. We have legislated to say that you can change sex from male to female or female to male.

Our equality, diversity, anti-discrimination and hate speech laws enshrine this new normal; unless you conform you are punished. Sin is protected in law and godliness is punished.

Street preachers are regularly put in jail. Workers can lose their jobs for offering Bibles and prayer. Teachers, doctors, nurses and parents are being reported to their employers and police counter-terrorism agencies unless they promote the LGBTQI agenda. Bank accounts are closed and charity status removed.

This has happened in a 25-year period in the United Kingdom.

If Korea adopts the same legislation the consequences will come much faster – perhaps two to five years.

The Church in the UK has been largely asleep while this happened. Today, you will find once-Evangelical leaders openly endorsing LGBTQI ideology in the church.

Do you think this can’t happen to you?

Church of Korea, this is the moment.

Will you be different for the sake of your nation?

As the prophet Jeremiah said:

“Has a nation ever changed its gods?

My people have exchanged their God for worthless idols and have dug broken cisterns that cannot hold water.”

Korea will you choose living water or broken cisterns?

The battle is global.

A battle between good and evil: God and the devil; life and death; truth and falsehood; Heaven and Hell.

God is raising you up to show the world His Way.

If God is for you, who can be against you? In the name of Jesus and by the power of His Holy Spirit rise up.

As we in the West currently languish in sin may the Church of Korea shine so bright that all the world will see King Jesus and turn to Him.

In Jesus all hope is found not just for you and me personally, but for families, communities, cities and nations.

Awake, arise, Korea. This is the hour.”

May Korea be spared from the way of the West.

Here in the UK, I believe that the remnant has not bowed the knee. Let us believe that we can abolish abortion and restore marriage. Our test right now is to defeat assisted suicide, a matter of life and death. Will we stand here, now, to prevent a culture of death and despair from spreading even further? Whatever the result, will we, the Church, be able to say that we stood for life with everything we had? Will we leave no stone unturned in stopping assisted suicide?

Will we learn from our brothers and sisters in Korea? Would we get up at 5.30 in the morning to pray for our nation? Would we understand that true happiness lies in holiness and unwavering commitment to his ways?

Let us cry out to God, day and night, and say together: “Lord – may you bring revival and healing in our land and continue to prosper the Church in Korea as an example to the whole world.”

|