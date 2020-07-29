‘Not compassionate’ to send DIY abortion pills with no follow up care

29 July 2020

With 1 in 4 pregnancies already ending in abortion in the UK, the government’s undemocratic decision to introduce DIY at-home abortions made it even easier for women to access abortion without the necessary safeguarding in place.

Andrea Williams spoke to Sky News about why Christian Concern is seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision at the Court of Appeal. She said: “These are not insignificant decisions, they are massive decisions that will affect a woman’s life for the rest of her life. It is not kind and compassionate and caring to a woman to have a phone call with her, to send her a pill, with no follow-up, no talking through; that is not a kind thing to do at all.”

29 July 2020
Sky News

Find out more about DIY abortions
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now