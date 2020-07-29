‘Not compassionate’ to send DIY abortion pills with no follow up care

With 1 in 4 pregnancies already ending in abortion in the UK, the government’s undemocratic decision to introduce DIY at-home abortions made it even easier for women to access abortion without the necessary safeguarding in place.

Andrea Williams spoke to Sky News about why Christian Concern is seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision at the Court of Appeal. She said: “These are not insignificant decisions, they are massive decisions that will affect a woman’s life for the rest of her life. It is not kind and compassionate and caring to a woman to have a phone call with her, to send her a pill, with no follow-up, no talking through; that is not a kind thing to do at all.”

29 July 2020

Sky News

|