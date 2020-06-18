‘My church was destroyed by German bombs, but we didn’t stop going to church’

18 June 2020

David Hathaway, President of Eurovision Mission to Europe, urges the government to reopen churches, which he says are needed in our society now more than ever.

David was there during the Blitz and when the first V2 rockets fell on London and its churches. Yet the churches did not close. Instead, they were full and kept coming together to pray and encourage one another despite the terrible danger. “The church I attended during the war was totally destroyed by German bombs,” he says, “but we didn’t stop going to church.”

