Methodist Church loses way by allowing same-sex ‘marriage’

The Methodist Church has voted to allow same-sex ‘marriages’ to take place in its buildings and for Methodist ministers to be allowed to officiate at the ceremonies.

The proposals were supported by all but one local synod (Shetland) and by 254 votes to 46 overall.

A booklet by Rev. Dr David A Hull, The Runaway Train, had been circulated amongst Methodist churches, upholding the Christian teaching on marriage and outlining many of the problems with God in Love Unites Us, the official report that recommended the change.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern commented in response to the vote:

“I’m deeply sad to see the Methodist Church lose its way by no longer upholding marriage as God defines it.

“The key to the revival that sprung up through Methodism was its passion for the truth that is contained in the Bible.

“I caught that passion from faithful Methodist Sunday school teachers as a young girl and it is devastating to see the movement reflecting society’s values rather than upholding true marriage.

“God’s plan for sex is one man, one woman marriage. Every Christian should be ready to believe that God’s pattern for our lives is the best way for individuals and society to flourish. Every church denomination – including Methodists and the Church of England – should confidently proclaim this vision, rather than mirror the zeitgeist.

“I am praying that the faithful Methodists who have not compromised will be given wisdom and courage for what lies ahead.”

|