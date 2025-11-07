Matthew Grech on twice-delayed verdict in ‘conversion practices’ prosecution

Matthew Grech has been the subject of a lengthy, drawn out prosecution under the ‘conversion practices’ law in Malta.

He is accused of advertising ‘conversion practices’ because he shared his personal ex-gay story and defended the freedom of others to access responsible talking therapy.

On Thursday 6 November he was due to finally find out the outcome – until his lawyer received a last minute email to say the verdict had been delayed for the second time.

Legal Counsel to the Christian Legal Centre Roger Kiska joined Matthew Grech outside court to ask him about the news and the support he’s received from Christians around the world:

|