Making Christ visible this Christmas

Sean Redfearn writes about the special opportunities to make Jesus Christ publicly known during Christmas

Declaring the good news of Jesus is always on the cards no matter the season; but Christmas undeniably affords a particular opportunity to make Jesus in the public square.

Manchester Pentecostal Church is stepping up and doing just that.

They are behind a two-week bus campaign running through their city this Christmas, using bus adverts to display Bible verses and gospel messages.

Their campaign will feature adverts on approximately 30 buses throughout Manchester, and their vision is to see a nationwide initiative – with churches and believers across the country coming together to publicly proclaim the good news of Jesus.

‘A longing to reach those who might never step into a church’

Sherubin Jacob and Shaji Philip explain the vision on behalf of the Manchester Pentecostal Church Evangelism Team:

“Bus advertising has, of course, been used for all sorts of things – including other worldviews and messages – and we thought, why not use that same space to point people to the hope of the gospel?

“It began with prayer and a longing to reach those who might never step inside a church but who see buses go by every day.

“Friend-to-friend evangelism is absolutely vital, but we also believe the good news deserves to be heard in the public square. The gospel isn’t just private comfort for believers – it’s the truth for everyone. Public witness reminds our communities that Jesus is not confined to church buildings or private belief; he is Lord over all.

“When people see his name on a bus or a billboard, it can be a gentle reminder that there is still hope, still truth, and still a God who loves them. Public proclamation has always been part of Christian witness, from the apostles preaching in marketplaces to today’s city streets.”

Seizing the opportunity to make Jesus known

At the moment, society is generally more receptive to the Christian message. We see data suggesting a ‘Quiet Revival’ in which many young people are more interested in finding out about Christianity. Meanwhile thought leaders from groups like ARC are openly espousing the idea that Christianity is good news for society. Still there are others who may not even be Christians but who are happy to proclaim that some sort of Christian country is the only bulwark against an increasingly-political Islam.

This all adds up to a wonderful opportunity to point people to Jesus. Christianity isn’t a bunch of ideas; it works for a reason (because it is true) and it requires a real relationship with a real Saviour who changes people’s lives.

It takes time and effort to co-ordinate a campaign of this size, but Manchester Pentecostal Church has made it work, and they hope that others can also step out in faith and see what God can do. They explain:

“Go for it-and trust God with the outcome. You don’t need to be a big church or have a huge budget. You just need faith and a willingness to make Jesus known.

“The world is full of noise, but there’s still room for the gospel to shine. When people see the name of Jesus, even for a moment, it can plant a seed that the Holy Spirit can use.

“If your heart is to see your city know Christ, take a step of faith. Work together, pray hard, and believe that God can use something as ordinary as a bus advert to reach someone’s heart.

“Let’s fill our towns and cities with reminders that Jesus is alive.”

We share the hope that others throughout the nation will take encouragement from Manchester Pentecostal Church to boldly and creatively share the gospel this Christmas.

A bus campaign isn’t the only way – public witness, carols, social media advertising – there are lots of ways to spread the message of eternal life.

Let us all individually and collectively take bold steps to proclaim the true meaning of Christmas this year and beyond.

Jesus went on through cities and villages, proclaiming and bringing the good news of the kingdom of God. – Luke 8:1 ESV

|