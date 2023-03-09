‘Lunacy’: CofE chaplain sacked for sharing CofE beliefs

“It was gross misconduct just to suggest in a Church of England school that you might follow Church of England teaching.”

Bernard Randall speaks to GB News’ Patrick Christys about his dismissal from his role as a school chaplain after telling children “you have to accept LGBT ideology than you should be told you must be in favour of Brexit” and that they should “treat each other with respect.”

Bernard was also reported to the government’s terrorist watchdog, Prevent, and blacklisted by the Bishop of Derby, the Rt Revd Libby Lane, as a ‘safeguarding risk’ to children.

Bernard’s talk on ‘competing ideologies’ and how to respond was prompted by Educate & Celebrate’s visit to the school, during which teachers were encouraged to chant “smash heteronormativity” – the traditional view of sex and gender and getting rid of the belief that there are men and women. The radical group also promotes using gender-neutral terms and tells children as young as four that they can self-identify their gender.

9 March 2023

GB News

