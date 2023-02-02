‘LGBT ideology is an attack on family; no child should have to engage with that’

Tim Dieppe, our Head of Public Policy, explains why Christian mother Izzy Montague is right to challenge her son’s school after they forced him to take part in a LGBT pride parade against her when he was just four-years-old.

Speaking to Talk TV’s Ian Collins, Tim explains: “The gospel of love and forgiveness is for everybody.

“But it’s also a gospel of purity and living in holiness and wanting to celebrate marriage and family and all those kind of things. And the LGBT ideology is actually an attack on family. It is a political movement. It is trying to, as we see today, even enforce its political agenda on the Church of England in terms of what the definition of marriage is. And it is about sexualising young children. And no child should have to engage in a political activity like a march, of course they shouldn’t.”

2 February 2023

Talk TV

