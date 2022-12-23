Let the light shine this Christmas

Andrea Williams encourages us to be the light of Christ this Christmas and in the year beyond.

“Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ I may be proud that I did not run in vain or labour in vain.” (Philippians 2:14-16 NIVUK, emphasis added)

In Bethlehem, the light shone in the darkness.

When we celebrate Christmas, the light shines again. We sing of Jesus, the Light of the World. We proclaim that darkness will never overcome the light of Christ.

Every time a Christian speaks of him, they too become lights. All year, many Christians in the United Kingdom have been honouring Jesus in the workplace, refusing to violate their Christian conscience, asking their MP to stand for life, caring for the poor, protecting children from harmful ideologies and so much more. They shine, pointing to the blazing Sun of Righteousness we sing of each Christmas.

The darkness is real – many Christians face a tough time, particularly in the workplace, if they act and speak clearly from their Christian convictions. Years ago, people found it hard to believe that this could be happening. But time after time, year after year, Christian Legal Centre cases have demonstrated the seriousness of the challenges Christians face.

But the challenge, this Christmas as always, is to keep shining the light of Christ anyway.

The heart of our ministry at Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre is to keep the lights on.

Our work isn’t about ‘religious rights’ or even ‘Christian rights’, as if we were involved in self-interested power battles. We don’t want our rights at the cost of everyone else. We want Christians to be free to radiate God’s goodness so that others can see the light and bask in the sunshine of God’s gospel.

That’s why we work so hard as a Christian Concern family to protect Christians – yes, in the courts but also by influencing public policy and debate. It’s why we always try to speak of Christ ourselves at every opportunity in public debate, on social media and elsewhere. And it’s why we equip Christians with advice, resources and tools to shine brightly wherever they are.

It’s an enormous privilege and joy to be able to serve in this way. I am profoundly grateful to everyone who partners in our work; in giving, in prayer and in taking all kinds of other actions.

You are lights in this world.

This Christmas and in the year ahead, shine on!

Donate to the work of Christian Concern, to keep us being able to equip Christians to be the light of Christ.

