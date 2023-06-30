Kristie Higgs shares her pleasure at overcoming another hurdle in sex ed case

Kristie Higgs reacts to winning an appeal in her case. The Christian teaching assistant lost her job in 2019 for sharing two Facebook posts that raised concerns about transgender teaching at her son’s Church of England primary school.

In October 2020, a judge had ruled that, despite Mrs Higgs’ posts not being ‘homophobic’ or ‘transphobic’, the school was justified in sacking her because others could perceive them to be so.

This month, that ruling was finally returned in a judgment that could help protect other Christians sharing their views online. However, Kristie and the Christian Legal Centre must argue her case again in a lower court – likely due to be scheduled for later this year.

While disappointed with the many delays, and twists and turns, in her case, Kristie is confident of another positive judgment to come and is happy that “people are rising up now and people are getting to know the truth”.

