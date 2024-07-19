King’s Speech promises ‘conversion practices’ ban – what does this mean?

19 July 2024

The first King’s Speech under the new Labour government has promised a draft bill to ban ‘conversion practices’. What does this mean? Communications Manager Paul Huxley responds in three straightforward videos.

Background to a ‘conversion therapy’ ban

Why should Christians oppose a ban?

Science supports the freedom to seek help to be the man or woman God made you to be

To find out more about why we have resisted a ban on so-called ‘conversion practices’ for years, please visit our resource: Free to Talk.

Read and watch stories of people who’ve left LGBTQ+ identities behind and followed Jesus Christ:

