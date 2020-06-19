‘Jesus died to make the church available to a broken and dying world’

19 June 2020

Pastor Thabo Marais, Senior Pastor at CRC London church, passionately explains why UK churches must open urgently.

“2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ died on a cross to make the church available to a broken and a dying world,” he says. Pastor Thabo is one of 25 high profile church leaders from some of the largest, fastest growing, and most diverse churches in the UK, that have written to the government seeking urgent review of lockdown measures that uniformly ban churches from opening.

