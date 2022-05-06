‘It’s largest taking of human life across the world’

6 May 2022

Following the news that unborn babies may soon be better protected in the USA, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Andrea Williams spoke to LBC Radio to discuss the lasting effects of abortion on our world with presenter Iain Dale and abortion activist Professor Wendy Savage.

Andrea commented that abortion has been “the largest taking of human lives across the world.”

4 February 2022
LBC Radio

