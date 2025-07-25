Is Islam influencing the Home Office’s immigration decisions?

Mike Phillips from the Christian Legal Centre was on the Daily Sceptic discussing the extraordinary case of ‘Maria’, a Christian woman who encountered much difficulty seeking asylum in the UK due to Islamic influence in the Home Office.

Maria, who fled Islamic persecution to seek asylum in the UK, has won the legal right to remain in the country despite resistance from Islamic elements in the Home Office and evidence of ‘tampering’ with her application.

Her story reflects concerns of the growing Islamic influence at the heart of UK government and institutions and raises serious concerns as to whether the UK is or will be a safe place for Christians to seek asylum.

|