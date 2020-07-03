In a moment of global pandemic, the government is pushing for abortion on demand

3 July 2020

On Monday 6 July, Parliament is set to debate an amendment to the Domestic Abuse Bill, which would decriminalise abortion up to 28 weeks and introduce abortion on demand for any reason – including sex-selective abortion.

Andrea urges you to write to your MP to oppose the amendment, and pray for the protection of life in our nation. “This is about the Father heart of God,” she says, “it’s important.”

