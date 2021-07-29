‘If you criticise Islam, then it appears you’re fair game for attack’

Christian preacher Hatun Tash was attacked and stabbed at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday 25 July 2021 for criticising Islam.

She spoke to GB News about the incident, commenting, “At Speakers’ Corner, I don’t think anyone should be slapped or pushed around – it’s the heart of free speech.”

Journalist and commentator Brendan O’Neill, editor of Spiked, also commented on Hatun’s case: “It would appear that if you criticise Islam, then you are fair game for attack, for abuse, and even for violence. Those of us who believe in free speech need to push back against this.” He also commented on what he called the relative silence within the media following the attack: “This should be front page news … If you don’t feel safe in the UK because you hold particular views, then that is worrying. What that suggests is that there are certain views that you cannot hold without being susceptible to violence or censorship.”

28 July 2021

GB News

