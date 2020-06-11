‘If churches can’t meet, they cease to exist’

11 June 2020

Church leaders from across the nation share why they are urging the government to allow churches to reopen during lockdown.

“A church by definition is a meeting of Christian people, namely around the Bible and the sacraments,” explains Rev. Melvin Tinker. “It’s not simply that Christians are having to forego some gathering, but that the state is denying something Jesus commanded: ‘Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am in their midst’.”

