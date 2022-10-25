‘I was told ‘you have no choice”: teacher challenges school trans policy

Christian primary school teacher ‘Hannah’ speaks to ITV News about why she is pursuing a judicial review against her former school and local authority.

She says, “I think we shouldn’t just be unquestioning about some of these requests. I’m not saying we shouldn’t support children in terms of helping them through this difficult situation but we shouldn’t be affirming them in the belief that they’re a girl in a boys body or vice versa.”

The Christian primary school teacher was sacked after raising safeguarding concerns regarding a child being supported by Mermaids through gender transition.

Today, with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, she is pursuing a judicial review against the local authority and governing body of a school, arguing that the school’s “transgender affirming” policies could harm children.

24 October 2022

ITV News

|