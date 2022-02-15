‘I was told my faith was of no consequence whatsoever’

Christian doctor David Mackereth was forced out of his job for telling his bosses he couldn’t in good conscience refer to a six-foot-tall man with a beard as a ‘she’.

Speaking to GB News’ Colin Brazier, Dr Mackereth explains how he was told his Christian faith was ‘irrelevant’ and his belief in Genesis 1:27 was ‘mere opinion’.

He adds: “I believe with all my heart that we are created by God in the image of God and that cannot be changed.”

What will it take for the courts to recognise that orthodox Christian belief – and therefore the belief that gender is fixed and God-given – is a protected characteristic?

With the support of the Christian Legal Centre, Dr Mackereth will challenge an employment tribunal that ruled that his Biblical beliefs on gender are not “worthy of respect in a democratic society” and are “incompatible with human dignity.”

14 February 2022

GB News

