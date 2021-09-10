‘He went out because he believes… it’s the church that gives hope’

Michael Phillips, a lawyer to the Christian Legal Centre, speaks to GB News about the case of a Christian preacher who faced charges for preaching during the first lockdown but has now had his case dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, following support from the Christian Legal Centre.

Explaining why Mike Overd, the Christian preacher, desired to continue offering prayer and Bibles during the first lockdown Michael Phillips said: “He went out because he believes, even in difficult times, it’s the church that gives people hope”.