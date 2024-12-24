Happy Christmas and thank you for standing with us

24 December 2024

In a short Christmas message, chief executive Andrea Williams shares how the desire for his name to be known as the greatest motivates all our work.

“For to us a child is born,
to us a son is given;
and the government shall be upon his shoulder,
and his name shall be called
Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God,
Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

(Isaiah 9:6 ESV)

We praise the Lord for Jesus. He is by far and away the greatest gift this world has ever known.

This Christmas we long for Jesus’ holy name to be glorified in our nation – he is the reason that Christian Concern exists.

Thank you for joining us in this great endeavour.

Quoted in this video: Holy Forever by Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jason Ingram, Jenn Johnson and Phil Wickham
