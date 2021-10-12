Government ‘treats UK Christians differently to Christians abroad’

12 October 2021

Christian nurse Mary Onuoha is challenging a London NHS Trust after facing repeated pressure to remove or cover up her cross and being ‘treated like a criminal’.

The Christian Legal Centre’s Roger Kiska speaks to Revelation TV about her case and the general increase in discrimination against Christians in the UK. He comments: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen an exponential increase in the number of enquiries. We had about 1000 enquiries just last year, which amounted to dozens of cases. … There’s certainly a distinction between how the government is dealing with persecution abroad versus how it’s doing with intolerance and discrimination within the UK.”

However, Roger encouraged UK Christians not to lose hope: “As long as there’s the gospel, there’s hope. Britain is still free. We have freedom of speech and freedom of religion – you’ve just got to know your rights.”

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Mary is challenging Croydon Health Services NHS Trust on the grounds of harassment, victimisation, direct and indirect discrimination and constructive unfair dismissal.

10 October 2021
Revelation TV

Find out more about Mary Onuoha
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now