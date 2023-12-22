Good news and great joy at Christmas – for us and for the nations

22 December 2023

Chief Executive Andrea Williams thanks the Christian Concern community for labouring to see God glorified.

We look forward to 2024, where we will seek his perfection in our lives – “Because the news of Jesus Christ is good news for our families, communities, for our nation and the nations.”

Join us our email list to help us stand for Jesus at the heart of society.

View other articles
  • Share

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now