Global Call to Courage: Reflections from our International Symposium

Niel Deepnarain comments on our international symposium that we hosted at our offices this week

In a time when the gospel faces mounting pressure across continents, our international symposium became a sanctuary of truth, unity and vision.

We had the profound honour of hosting international delegates from Nepal, India, Barbados, St Vincent, Grenada, Jamaica, Colombia, Ghana, Lesotho and South Africa. Each brought with them stories of faith under fire, hope in adversity and a deep love for their nations.

From the moment they arrived, the delegates were immersed in rich teaching and spiritual refreshment. The Christian Concern team shared about the movement’s journey, how it began, why it matters and where it must go next. The legal team shared about various cases and how UK cases can help others around the world.

Delegates engaged deeply with questions that cut to the soul of their national realities. Delegate after delegate shared the complex realities of their homelands. We heard stories of the fight to protect the unborn, the immense pressure to redefine marriage and family and the subtle and the openly persecution faced by Christians who refuse to compromise. From the legislative battles in the Caribbean to the challenges of education in Africa and the intense pressures on believers in Asia, a clear picture emerged that the spiritual battle for the heart and soul of our nations is global and it is urgent.

It was a time of deep encouragement with many expressing how truly blessed they were to be in a space dedicated to strengthening their witnesses for the Gospel in all that they are involved in.

Despite the diversity of backgrounds, languages, and contexts, the delegates’ love for their nations, the grief over injustice and the longing for revival created a bond that transcended borders.

There was a holy urgency in the room. A sense that the time is now. That the Church must rise not in fear, but in faith. Not in isolation, but in unity.

One of the most moving moments of the week was our exploration of the Christian history in London. As delegates walked the streets of London, they encountered the spiritual DNA of the United Kingdom, the legacy of Wilberforce, Wesley and countless others who shaped society through biblical conviction. They saw first-hand that the various freedoms we enjoy today were not born of secularism, but of gospel courage.

And yet, the contrast was sobering. The nation that once sent missionaries to the ends of the earth now wrestles with deep moral confusion and spiritual apathy. The tour was not just educational, it was prophetic. It called us to remember, repent, and rebuild.

What marked this gathering most was the blend of joy and burden. Joy in seeing that there is a global Church that is alive and passionate. Burden in recognising how much work remains. The delegates left deeply encouraged but also deeply challenged. They saw that the battle for life, family, and freedom is not just political; it is spiritual. And it demands a Church that is bold, united, and uncompromising.

The vision that emerged from this symposium is clear: to build a global network rooted in truth, driven by love, to bring hope and committed to action. To equip leaders, support legal cases and raise a prophetic voice in every nation represented. To stand together, shoulder to shoulder, for the sake of the gospel and the generations to come.

The flame of hope has been fanned. Our brothers and sisters have returned to ten different nations, but they do not go alone. They go strengthened, encouraged and connected to a wider family who will stand with them in prayer and partnership. The vision is clear to see a robust, faithful Christian witness in the public square of every nation, defending life, upholding family, and securing freedom for the Gospel to be proclaimed. The task is great, but our God is greater. We are all called for such a time as this.

May the Church rise. May the nations be healed. May the gospel be proclaimed boldly, until every tongue confesses that Jesus Christ is Lord.

