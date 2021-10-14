‘Gender identity belief is a philosophy and it is being taught as truth’

Roger Kiska speaks to Transworld Radio about the problems caused by trans-affirming policies in schools.

It comes as Nigel and Sally Rowe, with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, launch legal action over extreme trans-affirming policies in schools across the UK.

Outlining the need for the legal challenge, Roger expressed dismay that “gender identity belief is a philosophy that it is being taught as truth”, adding that “children need to be protected from trans-affirming policies as a matter of safeguarding”.

14 October 2021

Transworld Radio

