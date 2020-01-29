French rugby club ‘standing up for free speech’

Australian rugby player Israel Folau has just signed a new contract with Rugby League club Catalans Dragons.

Yet the new deal has come under harsh criticism from the LGBT lobby, who complain that the Folau should not be allowed to play rugby professionally because he previously expressed a Christian view of marriage and sexuality.

Tim Dieppe speaks to LBC Radio about the deal, saying that Folau’s message is one of love, not ‘hatred’, and that those who seek to ban him from the sport are the ones who are demonstrating intolerance.

28 January 2020

Ian Payne, LBC Radio

|