Fiona Bruce MP: The Wilberforce Academy should be encouraged, not shut down

Fiona Bruce MP tells lawmakers that Christian Concern’s Wilberforce Academy should be encouraged rather than shut down.

Speaking from experience, Ms Bruce said: “…the Wilberforce Academy has been held at Oxbridge colleges for the last 11 years. I have actually spoken at one of its conferences; the students who attend the conference are serious young people seeking to inform themselves about issues of the day. We need to encourage that, not shut it down.”

Her comments come after Oxford’s Worcester College – headed by former equalities and LGBTQ+ charity chief David Isaac – apologised to students for ‘distress’ caused by hosting the event.

22 September 2021

Houses of Parliament

