‘Faith can change a patient’s life’

Christian doctor, Richard Scott, has been vindicated after a concerted and targeted attack against him by a secularist campaign group was thrown out by the General Medical Council.

Richard spoke to BBC Radio Kent about why the ruling matters so much, and explains how discussing his faith with patients who want to talk about it has helped to change lives.

Tim Dieppe also spoke to BBC Radio Kent about Richard’s case, discussing whether doctors should be allowed to offer prayer to their patients.

9 December 2019

BBC Radio Kent

|