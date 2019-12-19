Erasing Christ from Christmas carols

19 December 2019

One school’s decision to change the lyrics to ‘Away in a Manger’, replacing ‘little Lord Jesus’ with ‘little baby Jesus’, has upset many parents and children at the school.

Tim Dieppe speaks to Talk Radio about how this waters down the gospel – “it changes the whole meaning of the carol,” says Tim. When we take Christ’s lordship out of the message of Christmas, what are we left with?

