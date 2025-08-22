Dr. James Dobson’s pro-family, pro-gospel legacy

Andrea Minichiello Williams reflects on the legacy of Dr James Dobson

I give thanks to God for the life and witness of Dr James Dobson who has been called home to glory.

I first remember finding out about him and Focus on the Family as a student at university in the 1980s and have followed his ministry and unyielding gospel witness ever since.

Dr James Dobson loved Jesus; he was a steadfast defender of the family, pointing to marriage, parenthood, and the raising of children in the fear of the Lord as the very heart of a healthy, strong and civilised society and at the root of mature Christian discipleship.

As founder of Focus on the Family and later Family Talk, Dr Dobson brought biblical truth into homes across America and far beyond. His clear teaching, practical wisdom, and tireless advocacy helped countless parents to see that raising children in the fear of the Lord and in righteousness is not a secondary concern but a calling of eternal significance. For him, standing for the family wasn’t relegated to merely a cultural or political issue but at the root of faithfulness to Christ, and about passing on the hope of the gospel to the next generation.

As we at Christian Concern contend for family in our nation, we honour and recognise Dr Dobson’s great example in proclaiming Jesus Christ as Lord over every sphere of life and to resist the erosion of God’s good design for marriage, sexuality, and family. He understood that morality and a healthy family was to be found in God’s given design, rooted in creation and fulfilled in Christ. His voice was prophetic, compassionate, and courageous.

His life reminds us that defending truth and loving people are never opposed; they belong together in the mission of the gospel.

We at Christian Concern give thanks for his witness and pray that many will rise up to follow in his footsteps, unashamed of the gospel, unyielding in truth, and unwavering in love.

