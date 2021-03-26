Does this ruling mean the government can never close churches again?

This week, in a win for freedom to worship, a judge in the Scottish High Court ruled that the Scottish government’s decision to criminalise in-person gathered worship was unconstitutional and disproportionate.

John-William Noble, pastor of Grace Church Church in Aberdeen and one of the 27 Scottish church leaders to pursue the judicial review, spoke to BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime, answering the question of whether the ruling now means the government can never close churches again. The interviewer asks, could all of this had been avoided if the government had simply engaged with church leaders earlier?

25 March 2021

BBC Radio Scotland

