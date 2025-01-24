Trump’s inauguration: does Jesus belong in our politics?

Chief Executive Andrea Williams comments on Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. She also observes that Trump is involved in a wider trend in culture, with “many people re-considering the reality of God and the Christian message.”

“Glory, glory Hallelujah!

His truth is marching on”

Just before President Donald Trump walked to the podium to give his inaugural address on Monday, the words of the Battle Hymn of the Republic were resounding inside the Capitol Rotunda.

“Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord… …In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea,

With a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me.

As He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free,

While God is marching on.”

This was far from the only Christianity on display at the inauguration. Rev. Franklin Graham led a powerful prayer of invocation giving thanks to God for preserving Trump’s life during last year’s assassination attempt and asking for God’s continued protection and wisdom to be with the President.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell similarly referenced the assassination attempt before focusing on freedom, acknowledging: “if you believe with the Spirit of the Lord, there is liberty.”

This is all quite remarkable to see as a British Christian.

We are not used to politicians surrounding themselves with religious figures and language. Every inauguration from 1989-2013 had two people praying (often Billy Graham), but across his two inaugurations, President Trump has been prayed for 11 times.

Two years ago, the world saw King Charles’ coronation which was full of Christian messages, music and symbolism. But very little of the service had the same sense of sincerity and passion present at this week’s inauguration.

Those praying this week really meant it.

Not flawless

The ceremony was far from flawlessly Christian, though. One of the prayers was led by Jewish Rabbi Ari Berman – none of the content of the prayer was objectionable but who was he praying to? Not the Trinity, presumably.

A Muslim had originally been invited to pray as well. Imam Husham Al-Husainy was listed on the programme but made no appearance. There is speculation that this was due to unclear statements he made when questioned about Hezbollah, though it is just as possible that Christians persuaded the President to change his mind.

Puzzlingly, Trump also broke with tradition by not placing his hand on a Bible when being sworn in.

The ceremony wasn’t perfect and neither is the President.

Nevertheless, Trump seems to have surrounded himself with people who really do believe that God is there; that he is listening to the prayers and that Jesus Christ must be at the centre of ‘Making America Great Again’.

Raising the stakes

I know that lots of Christians in the UK get particularly nervous about this. What does it mean for Christian witness if and when President Trump says or does something unwise or immoral?

Every way in which President Trump aligns himself with Christians and with Christianity raises the stakes. But it also raises the possibility of positive influence.

Second-term Trump has come to Washington with a plan. In his first week, he has:

Signed an executive order that federal agencies must reject gender ideology, recognising only male and female sexes and not using preferred pronouns. This simple and common sense policy upholds biological reality that we are made as men and women in God’s image. Ordered the end of government diversity programmes (DEI). Despite their claims to be inclusive, these are often used to spread LGBTQ+ ideology and divisive, controversial ideas about race. Banned US embassies from flying Pride flags. The order means that embassies will only fly the US national flag, the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag and the hostages and wrongful detainees flag. This is a unifying action, meaning that embassies won’t be used to promote divisive ideologies including Pride. Pardoned 23 pro-life activists who were sentenced to lengthy jail sentences for breaking buffer zone style laws. Some of these convictions were for more direct, confrontational actions than any seen in the UK – for example, physically blockading abortion clinic entrances. But it is deeply unjust that Lauren Handy, for example, was ever given a five year prison sentence for directing fellow protestors to chain themselves to a clinic entrance.

Christians will rightly debate some of his other policies but these actions are squarely and rightly influenced by the Christians around him.

God’s wisdom

Franklin Graham prayed that God would give President Trump wisdom and in these respects, at the very least, God has done just that.

Those who are quick to criticise Trump and worried about his effect on Christian witness have often given others a free pass on these matters. President Biden also had explicitly Christian prayers at his inauguration but pursued radical abortion and LGBTQ agendas that cause direct harm to humans made in the image of God.

Jesus Christ belongs at the heart of society. How could anyone take on the responsibilities of President without seeking God’s wisdom and blessing?

Our coronation rites proclaim of the Bible:

“Here is Wisdom;

This is the royal Law;

These are the lively Oracles of God”

How foolish it would be to lead any nation without seeking and heeding this Wisdom!

Jesus Christ is real

This week’s inauguration stood out because so many of those participating seemed to actually believe what they were saying or hearing about God.

This is part of a wide trend in culture, with many people reconsidering the reality of God and the Christian message.

Two weeks ago, Joe Rogan’s podcast – the biggest in the world – featured Christian apologist Wesley Huff highlighting the authenticity of the Bible.

At a similar time, influential author and psychologist Jordan Peterson said he believes that Jesus Christ is God – though what exactly he means by that is unclear.

Just over a year ago, Ayaan Hirsi-Ali, the most famous ex-Muslim in the western world who was an outspoken atheist for many years, publicly declared that she had left atheism and embraced Christianity.

Many people, from historian Tom Holland to atheist Richard Dawkins, have noted the positive impact of Christianity on culture or described themselves as cultural Christians.

All of this has led many ordinary people to once again consider faith in Jesus Christ as a viable option.

UK churches report people turning up to church and being discipled because they have heard and read these people.

This is beyond exciting – may the seed of the gospel fall on very fertile ground now and in the years to come.

These cultural changes help evangelism

I have often been told by Christians that there’s no point in “fighting culture wars” – a limited caricature of what Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre do. People say that we can’t achieve anything meaningful in culture unless there are more Christians.

I am convinced this is wrong.

First, since when did God need a majority of people to enact his will? God delights in the little people and loves to show what wondrous things he can do in response to a faithful few. At their best, the heroes of Scripture live lives of faith, praying to God and taking determined, strategic action to accomplish his will.

But, as we have seen, when cultural leaders take God seriously – when Christian faith becomes publicly plausible – opportunities for evangelism and discipleship abound.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Consider Deuteronomy 4:5-6 (NIV):

“See, I have taught you decrees and laws as the Lord my God commanded me, so that you may follow them in the land you are entering to take possession of it. Observe them carefully, for this will show your wisdom and understanding to the nations, who will hear about all these decrees and say, “Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people.” (Deuteronomy 4:5-6 NIV)

God’s law, his pattern for our lives and all that it entails, is good news for all of us. When people see Christians confidently upholding God’s wisdom and goodness, living and speaking like they really mean it, they are drawn to Christ.

We must take the opportunities that ‘cultural Christianity’ brings to encourage our family, friends and neighbours to go all the way to the source: Christ, the solid Rock.

He alone is the King of Kings, the Desire of Nations.

He belongs at the heart of our politics, our society and – in fact – everything.

