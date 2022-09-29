Does flirting count as cheating?

Is flirting cheating? “Jesus said if you look at a woman lustfully, then you’ve committed adultery in your heart … If adultery in the heart is [something Jesus spoke about], then that’s a serious thing, and that clearly is cheating.”

Tim Dieppe, our head of public policy, speaks to GB News following news in the headlines that pop star Adam Levine, who is married with children of his own, has been flirting with other women online. GB News presenter Mark Dolan asks the question, isn’t flirting just a bit of harmless fun? Is it really cheating to flirt with someone you’re not married to?

Tim responded, quoting from Matthew 5:27-30: “Jesus is saying it really is that serious; it really damages your soul. It’s something you need to take very seriously. It’s one thing because it’s actually damaging your relationship with your wife. It’s another thing because it’s damaging your soul and your relationship with God. So this is not something that’s to mess about with; it’s not something to play around with. It’s serious stuff with ultimately eternal consequences.”

GB News

24 September 2022

|