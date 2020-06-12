‘Despite wanting to survive, the judge ruled to starve him to death’

12 June 2020

The Christian Legal Centre’s Roger Kiska discusses the case of MSP, a 34-year-old man who tragically died after a court ruled to remove his life support.

Even though the judge recognised MSP’s wish to have life-changing surgery, Mr Justice Hayden instead ignored the evidence and ruled according to a legally invalid document. “Irregardless of what this young man said to the doctor,” says Roger, “an order was given by the court that this young man who wanted to survive … was starved to death.”

